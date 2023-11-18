Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $183,984.20.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zillow Group by 327.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

