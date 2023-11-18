Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,505 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $183,984.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00.

ZG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

