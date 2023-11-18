Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.51.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $189.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

