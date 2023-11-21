101,711 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 3,682,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

