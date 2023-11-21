110,042 Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.75% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $215,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,177,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,084.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,075,885. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $436.98 million, a PE ratio of 294.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

