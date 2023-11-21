110,531 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 1,471,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,590. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

