110,781 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 318,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,460. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

