11,500 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PLTR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,711,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,273,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70.
In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $416,557.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,874. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
