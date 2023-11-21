12,785 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. XPO accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 484,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,220. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 287.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

