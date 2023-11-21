176,000 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Trikon Asset Management Ltd

Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Freshworks makes up approximately 13.9% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trikon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 789,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,497,312 shares of company stock worth $30,741,013. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

