20,480 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,903. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

