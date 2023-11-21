20,480 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,903. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.
Eos Energy Enterprises Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
