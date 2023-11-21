27,401 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. 2,028,907 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

