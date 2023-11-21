3,348 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. 128,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

