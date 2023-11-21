44,902 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Hayward comprises about 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 199,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

