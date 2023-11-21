49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
49 North Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54.
About 49 North Resources
49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 49 North Resources
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.