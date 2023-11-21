5,012 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Honeywell International makes up about 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 448,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.