69,455 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 471,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

