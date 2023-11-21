75,858 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,400. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

