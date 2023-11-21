80,672 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 814,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,197. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.