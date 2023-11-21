98,947 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 3,286,466 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

