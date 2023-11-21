Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 2,841,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,791. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 507,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $10,246,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.