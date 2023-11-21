Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 340,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 108,874 shares.The stock last traded at $86.70 and had previously closed at $85.01.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

