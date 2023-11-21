Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 39,813 shares.The stock last traded at $89.23 and had previously closed at $87.97.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

