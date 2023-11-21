Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) vs. Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A $0.32 70.05 Accel Entertainment $1.15 billion 0.75 $74.10 million $0.49 20.82

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Pollard Banknote. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pollard Banknote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pollard Banknote 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pollard Banknote and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pollard Banknote presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.68%. Given Pollard Banknote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pollard Banknote is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Pollard Banknote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment 3.74% 41.22% 8.90%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Pollard Banknote on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services. The company also offers a range of bingo-related products, such as bingo paper, pull-tab tickets, pull-tab ticket vending machines, and pull-tab ticket counting machines. In addition, it provides licensed games, such as prize giveaway, promotional opportunities, digital marketing, POS support, and second chance draw management, as well as distribution services and retail merchandising products. Further, the company offers lottery ticket dispensers and play stations; gaming machines; and lottery management services, as well as warehouse and distribution services to lotteries. Additionally, it engages in the interactive digital games, iLottery, and game content; and eGaming systems. The company was formerly known as 7510101 Canada Limited. Pollard Banknote Limited was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. Pollard Banknote Limited is a subsidiary of Pollard Equities Limited.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to location partners that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

