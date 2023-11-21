Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $309,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 32.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 917,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $331.42. The company had a trading volume of 654,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,359. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $332.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.63.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

