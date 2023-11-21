accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $523.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.54), with a volume of 38807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

accesso Technology Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.82 million, a PE ratio of 3,921.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In other news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,940.95). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

See Also

