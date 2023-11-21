AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.89. 324,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

