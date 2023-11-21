Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,955 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Airbnb worth $153,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,769 shares of company stock valued at $72,671,615 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.75. 2,680,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,633. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

