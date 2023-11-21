Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$561,000.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$561,000.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, John Mccluskey sold 62,791 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.85, for a total value of C$1,120,819.35.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

AGI stock traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.16 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.825188 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

