Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56), with a volume of 7920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.59).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.14. The stock has a market cap of £62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

