Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,840,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

