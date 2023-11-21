Alpine Investment Management Ltd Acquires 393,936 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 17.7% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.46% of Daqo New Energy worth $75,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 227,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,988. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

