Alpine Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 4.2% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $853,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 479,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 512,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.