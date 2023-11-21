Alpine Investment Management Ltd Takes $2.44 Million Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up about 0.6% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $4,394,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 189,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,760. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

