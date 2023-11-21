American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,692,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.21.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.