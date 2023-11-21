AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.11. 154,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $125.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

