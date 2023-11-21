Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lessened by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.20. 2,300,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

