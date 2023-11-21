Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

