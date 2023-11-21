Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (A, AEE, AEP, ASTS, ATO, BERY, BRBR, BRDG, CBOE, CCL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 21st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.26). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $134.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $98.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

