Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (ACB, ASIX, BMO, BNS, BYD, CCL.B, CEU, CHUY, CIGI, CM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 21st:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.69 to C$0.61. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$123.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$295.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was given a C$65.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$4.75 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$62.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $262.00 to $252.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.61 to C$2.72. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$150.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $19.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $219.00 to $214.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$205.00 to C$185.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$258.00 to C$250.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$163.00 to C$162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$219.00 to C$214.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $172.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $21.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$29.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$97.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.50 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$135.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$135.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$6.75 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$90.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$101.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.59 to C$0.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

