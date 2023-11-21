Analysts’ Upgrades for November 21st (AI, AIG, ALLT, ARCO, AVGO, AWH, BKH, BRFS, CAE, CAMT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 21st:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get C3ai Inc alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $875.00 price target on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.20.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.