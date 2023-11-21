Analyzing James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group 16.89% 25.27% 8.10% James River Group 7.28% 14.91% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

James River Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $19.07 million 0.73 $1.09 million $0.22 5.97 James River Group $920.86 million 0.39 $30.97 million $1.57 6.01

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

James River Group beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

