ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of ANSYS worth $112,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,058. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

