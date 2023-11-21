Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 4.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

APO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 709,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,113. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.