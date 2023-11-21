Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lessened by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after acquiring an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 707,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

