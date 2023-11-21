Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider James Ormonde Acquires 64,935 Shares

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider James Ormonde bought 64,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($62,554.67).

Argentex Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AGFX stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.63. Argentex Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 142 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.57 million, a PE ratio of 938.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Argentex Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

