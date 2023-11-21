Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 751,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 964,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arhaus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

