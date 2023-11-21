Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,851.43 ($73.21).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:AHT traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,711 ($58.94). 976,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,849. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,386 ($54.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,949.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,171.47.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.