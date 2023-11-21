ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 3.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $683.49. The stock had a trading volume of 317,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $610.16 and its 200 day moving average is $663.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

