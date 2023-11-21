ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 445 ($5.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.75 ($9.24).

ASC traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 387.80 ($4.85). 371,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.12. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

